Juventus, Higuain's two loan spells last season earned the club €18 million
25 October at 22:00Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain’s loan moves to Milan and then Chelsea earnt the Bianconeri over €18 million, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Rossoneri paid €10.2 million for the 31-year-old Argentinian striker. He made 22 appearances for Milan, where he scored eight goals and provided three assists. However, his sending off against Juventus in the league last season is often pointed to as the moment that his time with the Rossoneri began sour.
Therefore, he moved to Premier League side Chelsea to be reunited with former coach Maurizio Sarri, who he played under at Napoli. The report highlights that the South London club paid around €7.8 million for him, a disappointingly high figure considering he only scored five goals for them in 18 appearances, without providing a single assist.
However, Higuain has seemed more settled since his return to the Bianconeri earlier this summer, where he has scored three goals and provided one assist across ten appearances, including the match winner against Inter in the Derby d’Italia.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments