Juventus, Higuain will not return to Turin; regardless of Chelsea's decision

According to what has been reported by Mundo Deportivo today, Gonzalo Higuain will not be returning to Juventus; regardless of Chelsea's decision come the summer. Chelsea may have no choice in the matter if their transfer ban stays in place, after the club were found to have made illegal dealings in regards to their approach to signing young players.Juve, as per the reports, have no intention of taking the Argentine forward back and, therefore, will look to sell the forward on to another club should Chelsea fail to make the purchase a permanent one.If Chelsea's ban is appealed successfully, it is unclear as to whether or not they will exercise their option to buy the forward, with Higuain yet to really make a name for himself under Sarri in the Premier League. However, Chelsea have been in a run of poor form and, therefore, it will be interesting to see if his form picks up with the rest of the club.

