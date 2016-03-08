Juventus hint at imminent transfer?
30 June at 15:45Juventus have posted a video to their Twitter account this afternoon, with a cryptic caption saying "Let's start the way to our tomorrow", teasing an announcement is to be made tomorrow, the 1st of July.
There could be any number of meanings to this, with the possible announcement of transfers like Adrien Rabiot, Gianluigi Buffon or Matthijs de Ligt, as well as the possibility that another of the club's jerseys could be revealed.
Diamo il via al nostro domani. pic.twitter.com/OOJrH8CAdL— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) June 30, 2019
