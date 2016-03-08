Juventus hint at sale of Man Utd target to Chelsea
27 January at 11:35Serie A giants Juventus could reportedly consider selling Manchester United target Douglas Costa to their rivals Chelsea.
Il Tempo, in today's papers, posted a photo of a piece of note that a fan had given to them. Fabio Paratici had had lunch at Milanese restaurant and had left behind a torn piece of paper. This fan had put the pieces together of this paper like a paper and handed it over to the editors of Il Tempo.
Zaniolo e Milinkovic È saccheggio Juve! https://t.co/fIlVUI2QOe #zaniolo #milinkovic #Juventus #paratici #Roma #Lazio #mercato #iltempoquotidiano @aleaus81 pic.twitter.com/8XotrWR9WT— IL TEMPO (@tempoweb) January 27, 2019
While it outlined Juve's transfer policies, it also talked of Douglas Costa's possible sale to Chelsea, say Il Tempo.
