Juventus hint at sale of Man Utd target to Chelsea

27 January at 11:35
Serie A giants Juventus could reportedly consider selling Manchester United target Douglas Costa to their rivals Chelsea.

Il Tempo, in today's papers, posted a photo of a piece of note that a fan had given to them. Fabio Paratici had had lunch at Milanese restaurant and had left behind a torn piece of paper. This fan had put the pieces together of this paper like a paper and handed it over to the editors of Il Tempo.

 
While it outlined Juve's transfer policies, it also talked of Douglas Costa's possible sale to Chelsea, say Il Tempo.

