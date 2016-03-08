Juventus hope Allegri snubs Real Madrid
06 June at 10:35Serie A giants Juventus are confident that Massimiliano Allegri will snub interest from Real Madrid this summer.
Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane resigned from his post as the club's manager last week, days after winning the third consecutive Champions League title by beating Liverpool in the finals. With the club now without a manager, they are on lookout for a new boss
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus are hoping that Allegri snubs interest from Real Madrid.
Reports had linked the Los Blancos with a move to Allegri, after it was suggested that the club had given up the chase of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Allegri had recently snubbed interest from Arsenal and Chelsea and had pledged his allegiance to the Old Lady, who were given assurances about the Italian's stay at the club. Allegri has promised that he will take the club forward and Juventus are confident that he will stay at the club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
