Juventus hope to extend Higuain's contract for FFP reasons



Higuain is out of Juventus’ plans for next season, despite the arrival of Maurizio Sarri.



Despite this, Juventus are thinking of extending the contract of Higuain, which currently expires in 2021, by one year. Consequently lowering the amount of money spent per season for FFP reasons.



The problem, in this case, is the economic demands of Higuain, who does not intend for now to accept a salary spread from two to three years. He is willing to lower his salary, but not up to 5 million thought by Juve.



Fabio Paratici has been clear with his brother-agent Nicolas when the player was transferring from Milan to Chelsea.



The Juventus management had communicated to the player's entourage to prepare to look for another team in case of failure to renew the loan by of the London club.



After six months, however, the situation remains blocked: Higuain does not want to leave and refuses the first proposals arrived at his table.



Getting rid of the Argentines 7.5 million net salary plus bonuses and avoiding a capital loss, remains a priority for Juve.



There has been interesting from Roma for the striker, but Nicolas Higuain (agent) has stated how his brother does not want to go anywhere else in Italy.



Whether in Italy or abroad, it is up to him to bring to Juve some valid alternatives.







