Juventus hoping to sign Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer
05 March at 18:30Chelsea winger Willian’s contract is set to expire in June of this year, with Juventus interested in acquiring him on a free transfer, according to a report from British tabloid the Daily Express via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 31-year-old Brazilian forward, who has been with the South London outfit since joining from Shakhtar Donestk in 2013. Willian has declined the new contract proposed by the Blues, who wanted to him to sign a two-year contract renewal. The player himself, however, wanted a three-year contract, and will therefore look for a new club as a free agent in the summer.
Juventus are interested in signing him on a free transfer, the report continues, with coach Maurizio Sarri remembering their time together at Chelsea. Willian has made 36 appearances across all competitions for a total of 2461 minutes so far this season. In that time, he has scored six goals and provided five assists.
Apollo Heyes
