Juventus, how the situation changed for Khedira and Matuidi

Sometimes, it's interesting to see how quickly things change in the world of football. For example, take a look at the situation of Khedira and Matuidi. Both were about to leave Juventus this summer, but remained as a result of their will to stay at the club.At first, Maurizio Sarri was sceptical. Not for the player's quality (both very experienced and knowledgeable), but rather for the ability to adapt them into his style of play. Training and pre-season matches were enough to convince the former Chelsea manager.After having missed most of last season through injury, the German is looking to redeem himself this time out. Meanwhile, the Frenchman wants to return to the excellent form he had during his first year with the Bianconeri, having struggled since the World Cup.In other words, for the new signings Rabiot and Ramsey, it might not be as easy as first thought. However, as well know, competition is healthy.