Juventus, Icardi deal at risk of collapsing

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport today, the agreement between Juventus and Mauro Icardi to bring him to Turin this summer is at risk of collapsing. The promise to the wife and agent of the estranged Inter striker Wanda Nara is now clashing with the operations of the Bianconeri, with the club struggling to offload the redundancies in the squad. These include Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain, Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.



Sporting Director Paratici is at risk of losing out on the 26-year-old Argentinian, as no concrete offer has yet been made and the transfer window is due to close in less than two weeks’ time. Inter CEO Steven Zhang is keen to not sell Icardi to Juventus, as the Nerazzurri look to challenge Juventus for the championship this season, and instead would prefer the player to move to Napoli or Roma.

Apollo Heyes