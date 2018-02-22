Juventus identify Benatia's heir

Medhi Benatia could leave Juventus in the summer as Marseille are interested in welcoming his services. According to reports in Italy the Old Lady could accept to sell the Morocco International provided that she will be able to sign a good replacement with plenty of International experience.



According to Ilbianconero.com the Serie A giants would pounce on Atletico Madrid's Godin if Benatia joins Marseille or any other club in the summer.



The Old Lady has already completed the signing of Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola. The latter, however, could remain out of action for 6 months after a knee injury.



