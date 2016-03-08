Juventus identify possible Pogba alternative in Bundesliga
19 February at 14:30Juventus are working hard to re-sign French midfielder Paul Pogba, but they have identified an alternative should they fail to sign the Manchester United man, according to a report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Bianconeri are keen to sign the World Cup winner, who previously spent four years in Turin with the club. However, the Red Devils aren’t keen to let him leave for cheap, considering the heavy investment they made in him. Therefore, Juventus have been looking for possible alternatives, should they fail to secure the players signature.
The top alternative is Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara, the report continues. The 28-year-old Spanish midfielder, who is contracted to the Bundesliga club until 2021, is a core part of the German squad and is noted for his passing and ball control. He has made 27 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Bayern.
Apollo Heyes
