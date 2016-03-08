Juventus identify strategy to sign Icardi: here it is
04 July at 21:45Serie A giants Juventus have now identified a way to bring Mauro Icardi to the Allianz Stadium.
The bianconeri have long been interested in the Argentine and even tried to sign him last summer by swapping him with Gonzalo Higuain, who later joined AC Milan on loan. Even today, the interest is there but Juve don't know how to sign him this summer.
Corriere della Sera claim that Juve have now decided that they will tell Icardi to stay at Inter for another season and they will promise him that he will be signed by the Old Lady next summer. This will make sure that he joins the club on a lesser fee as compared to how much he will join for today.
