Juventus identify three Alex Sandro replacements
21 July at 13:30Serie A giants Juventus have identified three possible replacements for Alex Sandro, who is currently close to a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
We had earlier reported that PSG had offered a fee of about 40 million euros for Alex Sandro, with Juventus demanding about 50 million euros for the Brazilian.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Juventus have identified Marcelo and Matteo Darmian as two possible replacements for Alex Sandro, with Lucas Digne the third alternative.
