Juventus in advanced talks with Martial? The truth on Juve agreement with Man Utd
25 June at 20:45Earlier today, reports were circulating around the Italian media that Juventus and Manchester United had agreed on a deal to switch Anthony Martial between the two clubs.
However, this is simply not true. Down to a mistranslation of an article by English outlet the Daily Mirror, there is in fact no agreement between the two clubs as of yet.
As we have been reporting, the two clubs are set for a summit meeting to discuss the future of several players; including the likes of Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira and Anthony Martial.
It could be possible that Juventus stride to include Sandro in a deal with Martial to get the price down, but none of this will be known until the two teams finally sit down and negotiate.
United want €90 million for Martial but it is unlikely that Juventus would cough up this whole amount.
