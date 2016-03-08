Juventus in contact with Inter Milan for Icardi

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly in contact with the entourage of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

Icardi and his relationship with Inter Milan has gone down over the last few weeks, ever since he was stripped off captaincy before the club's game against Eintracht Frankfurt. While he is back in the first team fold, it seems certain that the Argentine will leave the club in the summer.

La Repubblica state that while Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for Icardi, Juventus have been in constant contact for Icardi.

The bianconeri have been silently monitoring the former Barcelona and Sampdoria man's situation ever since the relationship with Inter broke down over the last few weeks.

The Old Lady have been in touch with Wanda Nara about the player and are very active on that front. A move could transpire at the end of the season.

