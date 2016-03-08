Juventus in no hurry to hand Rabiot his first start

11 September at 15:55
Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly in no hurry to hand Adrien Rabiot his debut start for the club.

Rabiot joined the bianconeri on a free transfer earlier this summer after being linked with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain had expired and he had fallen out with the Parisien side.

Tuttosport claim that while Maurizio Sarri is back to train the side, he is not too keen on hurrying Rabiot into the starting line-up. The reason for that is that he isn't sharp enough for the system yet and he will take time to completely get to grips with the system.

