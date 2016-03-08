Juventus, in pole position to sign Havertz in January

09 September at 18:40
Juventus are in poll position to sign German midfielder Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in January, according to Spanish sports magazine Don Balon via Calciomercato.com.
 
The 20-year-old is a product of Leverkusen’s youth academy, having joined the club as an 11-year-old. The player is also in the sights of some unnamed Premier League clubs, as well as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
 
Last year Havertz become the youngest player to reach the milestone of 50 Bundesliga appearances, at only 18 years of age.

Apollo Heyes

