Juventus in talks with Inzaghi despite interest in Sarri, Chelsea set to hire Lampard
21 May at 09:35Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly keen on signing Simone Inzaghi as a replacement for Massimiliano Allegri, with Maurizio Sarri also a favorite as he looks set for the sack at Chelsea.
Sarri has taken the Blues to a Europa League final and has guided him to a third placed finish in the Premier League, despite this being called a disastrous season for the Blues.
Sky Italia say that Blues legend Frank Lampard will take over the reins from Sarri, who is on the radar of Juventus, as they look to replace Massimiliano Allegri.
But the report also states that Juve held talks with Simone Inzaghi last week and the Lazio boss is keen on managing the bianconeri next season and take them closer to the Champions League.
Fabio Paratici met Inzaghi last week secretly in Piacenza, but all parties are yet to reach an agreement. Claudio Lotito seems like a hard man to convince.
