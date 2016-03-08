Juventus in talks with Raiola over Matuidi: Monaco and PSG interested

The player, born in 1987, has a contract with the Bianconeri that expires in 2020. Therefore, unless the club wants to give him up on a free transfer, there are only two options left: renewal or transfer. The former seems very unlikely, thus leaving us with a transfer.

Ligue 1 is the most likely option for the midfielder, as PSG and Monaco are both interested in his services. For the time being, there are only rumours, but the season is approaching fast and Juventus need to monetize.



For more news, visit our homepage. Currently, the management is in talks with Matuidi's agent, Mino Raiola, working to find the best solutions for all the parties involved.