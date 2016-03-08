Juventus initiate contacts with Dybala's entourage: the renewal details

In the summer, he seemed destined to leave Juventus. However, Paulo Dybala managed to convince the leadership to keep him, something that both parties probably aren't regretting today. Under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri, the Argentine has once again flourished.

Now, the Bianconeri are at work to renew the striker's contract, thus avoiding any issues on the transfer market. The current deal expires in the summer of 2022 and as reported by SportMediaset ( via Calciomercato.com ), contacts have started between the parties.

The idea, as the report continues, is to set the new deadline of the contract to 2024. Furthermore, Dybala will be rewarded as Juve are ready to increase the salary which currently stands at around €7m per year. The negotiations are underway and the goal is in sight.

Both parties intend to reach an agreement on the matter, and thus there shouldn't be any major issues to worry about for the Bianconeri fans.