Juventus injury boost ahead of Man United clash in Champions League
05 November at 20:10Juventus have been handed major boosts ahead of their UEFA Champions League tie against Manchester United in Turin on Wednesday.
Allegri had previously stated that they have doubts about three of their players, with Federico Bernardeschi, Mario Mandzukic and Douglas Costa's presences unknown due to injury problems.
Sky Sports though, state that although Joao Cancelo suffered an injury on his thigh, he should be fit and ready for the game against United in Turin, with Matuidi also likely to be in the squad for the game.
The Frenchman trained separately and he is likely to be involved, with Mandzukic and Chiellini also highly likely to be named in the squad for the game against the Red Devils.
Douglas Costa underwent a physiotherapy session today and is not likely to feature, much like Bernardeschi, who has an ankle injury.
Moise Kean as well won't be selected and he too is dealing with some niggling injury.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments