Juventus injury crisis: Cancelo to miss Man United clash, Bernardeschi with a new setback

During today's training session, which saw Chiellini and Mandzukic return to training with the group at the Juventus training session, Matuidi faced a personalized program, aimed at recovering from the bruise to the hip.



Meanwhile, Portuguese fullback Joao Cancelo trained separately due to a muscle strain on his left thigh flexors and is set to miss the mid-week Champions League matchup against Manchester United.



Meanwhile, Douglas Costa will be evaluated day by day due to muscle fatigue to his adductors on the left thigh. Bernardeschi will be also kept track of with a left ankle injury which he renewed during the recovery process, while Moise Kean will have to be tested for a distracting trauma to the flexors of his left thigh.



Cancelo joins a long list of players on Juventus' injury list, as Emre Can and the already mentioned Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi and Federico Bernardeschi are all out with injuries and are not expected to feature for some time for the Bianconeri.