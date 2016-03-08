Juventus injury crisis: Khedira suffers another setback

17 November at 15:05
Injuries continue to torment Juventus. After Bernardeschi, Emre Can and Pjanic's fatigue, Sami Khedira has sustained another injury. The player who has had injury problems for most of the season has suffered an ankle injury during training this morning.

The player is, thus, at risk for Juventus' match against Spal and will be monitored in the coming hours to clarify the extent of the injury.

This is the official club statement: "During today's training session Sami Khedira reported a sprained left ankle, immediately started the care of the problem and will be monitored on a daily basis."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.