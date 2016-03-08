Juventus injury crisis: Khedira suffers another setback

Injuries continue to torment Juventus. After Bernardeschi, Emre Can and Pjanic's fatigue, Sami Khedira has sustained another injury. The player who has had injury problems for most of the season has suffered an ankle injury during training this morning.



The player is, thus, at risk for Juventus' match against Spal and will be monitored in the coming hours to clarify the extent of the injury.



This is the official club statement: "During today's training session Sami Khedira reported a sprained left ankle, immediately started the care of the problem and will be monitored on a daily basis."