Juventus injury news: the latest on Douglas Costa and Rugani ahead of Atletico clash

After yesterday's 3-0 victory against Frosinone in Serie A, Juventus returned to training at the Continassa training centre. The Bianconeri, waiting for their departure for Madrid, are getting ready for the first leg of the Champions League last 16 against Atletico, scheduled for Wednesday evening. Here is the report of the training:



"From the final whistle of the victorious league match against Frosinone last night, the Bianconeri have already begun to think about their return to the Champions League and Juventus are looking forward to their first knockout round on Wednesday."



"As always, the team faced a differentiated menu: relaxing session for those who played last night, while the rest of the group was on the field doing technical work and playing 'pressure' games. Personalized training for Douglas Costa and Daniele Rugani," the report added.