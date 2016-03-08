Juventus injury roundup: When the BBC returns, exams for Douglas Costa
04 February at 11:15Juventus are going through an unexpectedly negative period at the moment. After losing 0-3 against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia, the Bianconeri drew 3-3 at the Allianz Stadium against Parma. With the matchup against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League approaching, Massimiliano Allegri is looking to recover some men for the key part of the season.
Giorgio Chiellini's calf injury does not particularly worry Juventus in view of the match against the Spanish team. The captain of the team could be back in action for the Serie A match against Frosinone on February 15.
Meanwhile, Leonardo Bonucci's injury is somewhat more serious. The player sprained his right ankle in the match against Lazio and is currently undergoing therapy. The goal is to have him available for the away match against Atletico.
The third to complete the BBC - Andrea Barzagli - has almost recovered from his quadriceps femoris injury and at the end of February, he should return to the squad.
Meanwhile, Federico Bernardeschi only suffered a knock against Parma and will be regularly available against Sassuolo. Douglas Costa suffered a left thigh injury in the same match and will undergo exams tomorrow to reveal the extent of the injury.
