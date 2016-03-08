Juventus, injury updates ahead of Man United on Douglas Costa, Matuidi, Chiellini and Mandzukic
04 November at 15:30In the aftermath of the victory against Cagliari, Allegri's team returned to training to prepare for the match against Manchester United on Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium. The club have, meanwhile, brought updates on the conditions of Mario Mandzukic, as well as Douglas Costa and Blaise Matuidi, who suffered injuries in yesterday's Serie A match.
"The team trained this morning at the training centre, working as usual in a post-match unloading for those who played yesterday, while the rest of the group was in the field," the report stated.
"It was a morning of physiotherapy treatment for Douglas Costa (who has a muscular problem of the left adductor) and for Matuidi, who reported a bruise on his right hip yesterday.
"On the other hand, Chiellini and Bernardeschi continued their personalized work, while Mario Mandzukic, who was absent yesterday due to a re-exacerbation of the ankle problem, also trained with the team," the statement concluded.
Click on the gallery to see a round-up of players unavailable for coach Allegri and their respective problems.
Go to comments