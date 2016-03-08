Juventus inspired by Man Utd commercial model

Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly drawn inspiration from Manchester United's model and that is helping them sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.



With the deal for the Portuguese star still close, Juventus are patient and waiting. They have offered a fee and the deal is working in their favor.



But Tuttosport report that the commercial model of Manchester United has inspired Andrea Agnelli and that will help them sign Ronaldo and make themselves thrive after he signs.



In the 2015-16 season, United earned a world-record of 363 million euros from sponsorship revenues. They struck a total of 63 commercial agreements in the beginning of 2017, out of which 25 are global, 14 are local. 13 are media partners and 11 are product based sponsors.



The manner in which Bayern Munich have followed a model that helps them delve into the Asian market is another inspiration for the Old Lady, who will look to replicate both the models.



For more transfer news and updates, click here.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)