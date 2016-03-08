Juventus, Inter and Milan set to fight for PSG full back in January
03 December at 18:00Juventus, Inter and AC Milan are all set to fight for Paris Saint Germain left back Layvin Kurzawa, according to a report from Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the three big Italian clubs are all keen to sign the 27-year-old French full back, whose contract expires with the Parisian side next summer. The player would be considered a low-cost transfer in the upcoming January transfer window, as the Parisian club look to earn a little compensation for him rather than letting him leave for free only six months later.
So far this season Kurzawa has only made eight appearances for Paris Saint Germain, due to coach Thomas Tuchel not considering the player a key part of his project at the club. All eight of his appearances have come in the league, with the player failing to line up for PSG in the Champions League this season.
Apollo Heyes
