Juventus, Inter will only sell Icardi in exchange for Dybala

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made a deal with estranged striker Mauro Icardi in order to bring him to Turin and Inter are comfortable with the idea, as long as they would be able to exchange him for the Bianconeri’s own estranged Argentinian forward, Paulo Dybala.



On a technical level this deal would make sense, but the management at Juventus have no intention to accept an exchange deal for the two players. This is problematic for both clubs, as Icardi is refusing alternative options that the Nerazzurri are offering, such as a move to Roma or Napoli, and Dybala failed move to the Premier League left the Bianconeri with an extra man not considered part of Maurizio Sarri’s plans. It appears that both Dybala and Icardi are playing the same game with their respective clubs, which is leaving a bad taste in everyone’s mouths.



Apollo Heyes