Juventus, interest in Brescia defender Cistana
24 September at 22:30Juventus are interested in Brescia’s Andrea Cistana, according to Calciomercato.com, with the Bianconeri following the player as he develops with his club.
The 22-year-old Italian defender was one of the best defenders in Serie B last season and helped the Lombard club return to Serie A for the first time since their relegation from the topflight back in the 2010/11 season, where they finished 19th.
Contracted until 2021, Cistana is being observed by the Bianconeri as they look to provide more depth in defence for new arrival Matthijs de Ligt and club veteran Leonardo Bonucci.
A product of the club’s youth academy, the 22-year-old defender made 30 appearances last season for the Rondinelle, playing as both a central defender and a right-back as Brescia achieved automatic promotion to Serie A.
This season Cistana has already made four appearances for the side, scoring one goal against Bologna and helping the side to an 11th place position.
Apollo Heyes
