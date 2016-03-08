Juventus, interest in full-backs at Chelsea and PSG

Juventus are looking for a full-back in January to fill the gaps in their squad, with Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com reporting that two names are high on their list.First there is Thomas Meunier, currently at Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old’s contract expires with the Ligue 1 side next summer and so far, a contract renewal hasn’t surfaced.The second choice is Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri. His contract expires with the South London side in 2022 but there are rumours that he is keen for a return to Italy.Apollo Heyes