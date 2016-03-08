Juventus, interest in young talent from Tottenham
23 October at 14:15Juventus are following Tottenham Hotspurs’ 17-year-old striker Troy Parrott, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The Bianconeri, known for scouting young talent across Europe, are interested in the Irish striker, who scored four goals in Tottenham’s Youth League victory against Partizan Belgrade yesterday.
Parrott has never made a first team appearance for the North London side, but is an exciting talent and the Turin based club will continue to follow his progress across the season. So far for Spurs this season, he has scored seven goals and provided one assist in only five games, spending more time with the Under 23 squad than the Under 18 squad despite his young age.
With the Under 23 squad, Parrott scored two goals in Spurs’ 3-1 victory over Manchester City in August, showing his high potential. Valued at around €2 million, the Bianconeri will monitor his progress before deciding whether to attempt a move for the striker.
Apollo Heyes
