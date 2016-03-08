Juventus interested in signing Man Utd target
04 October at 13:15Toby Alderweireld looks likely to be leaving Tottenham Hotspur at some point in the next year. He's been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the past twelve months but now, as per Tuttosport, Juventus are also interested.
This follows reports that Juventus are keen on another Spurs player, English forward Harry Kane. Kane, as per The Times, is being linked away from North London and Alderweireld could follow suit.
If Juventus want to sign Alderweireld, they will face competition from United once again, the Red Devils looking to add an extra defender to bolster their ranks.
