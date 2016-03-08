Juventus irritated with Douglas Costa; meeting planned in coming days with his agent
06 February at 09:45Juventus did not like Douglas Costa's behaviour, as the Brazilian flew to Neymar's birthday party in Paris after being involved in a car crash that could have risked his presence on the field in the rest of the season. The Bianconeri management are irritated with this, although they cannot fine the Brazilian because he has broken any rule. But it is certain that the behaviour was viewed as irresponsible and unprofessional by the top directors of the club.
For this reason, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, a meeting is planned between Juventus' directors and the agent of the player. At this points, market rumours will resonate stronger than ever. For some time now, Manchester United are interested in the player, with their city rivals City also in the running, who reportedly had an 80 million offer refused last summer.
In any case, Douglas Costa will have to skip the match against Sassuolo in the league due to a problem with the quadriceps of his right thigh, a problem he suffered against Parma. The return is scheduled against Frosinone on February 15, with the meeting with his agent scheduled in the meantime.
