Juventus, it’s time for the bad guys: Allegri is planning a revolution

As reported from the Italian newspaper QS, the defeat against Manchester United in Champions League could change the hierarchies in Juventus lineup for the next clash with Milan in Serie A. It will be the turn of the bad guys, as headlined by the newspaper, and, in particular, it will be Mandzukic time. But not only the Croatian striker and winger will be chosen by Allegri to face the Rossoneri, in a match that can be really crucial to stop the Napoli and Inter ambitions of coming back. The Polish goalkeeper Szczesny is under accusation, especially for the second goal suffered against the Red Devils, and the Juventus manager could decide to give Mattia Perin a chance between the posts.



Born in 1992, Perin has arrived from Genoa in the last summer and has played only one match in the current season wearing the Juventus shirt. In the recent days he had been rumoured as a possible loan in the next transfer window, but the Bianconeri, considering the performances of Szczesny, could decide to make him the first choice for the role.

Emanuele Giulianelli