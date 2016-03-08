After a great World Cup with France, Benjamin Pavard has attracted the interest of several big teams in Europa. According to the latest reports , Juventus have also joined the race for the fullback.

Currently under contract with Stuttgart, it seems that the World Cup winner could soon be heading towards one of the big clubs, as the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich are interested.

However, as reported by Le10Sport, Juventus have added the Frenchman to their wish list, although they already have Joao Cancelo at their disposal for the right-back position.

Given his World Cup success, though, it's not surprising that the Bianconeri are keeping an extra eye on the defender, also because Cancelo can play on both sides, as well as up front.