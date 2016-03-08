The Frenchman is disgruntled at his current situation with Paris Saint-Germain, despite starting regularly and being considered to be very promising.

With the Ligue 1 champions offering him €7 million a year, Rabiot is still baulking, with clubs like Barcelona, Milan and Arsenal in the mix for him.

Liverpool recently joined the fray, but it looks like Juventus are planning to go for a treble next summer, also thinking of bringing back Paul Pogba and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

It still looks like Barcelona are ahead, and are planning one last offer for the summer for the 24-year-old.

Rabiot retired from international football this summer after being excluded from France’s Russia 2018 squad by Coach Didier Deschamps. The unpopularity of the decision - and the fear of being booed - is a reason behind the young midfielder’s quest for new shores.