Juventus join race to sign Robert Lewandowski
03 June at 10:15Reports from Corriere dello Sport say that Serie A giants Juventus are in the chase to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.
The Polish striker has already expressed his desire to leave the Allianz Arena this summer, with his agent Pini Zahavi having told Sport BILD that he will leave the club this summer. Lewandowski enjoyed a very good season with the Bavarians though, scoring 29 times in the Bundesliga, assisting two times.
Corriere dello Sport understand that Juventus could look to sign Lewandowski this summer as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, who too is likely to leave this summer.
The outlet also talks of a possible exchange involving Higuain and Lewandowski because of which the needs of both the teams will be satisfied.
The excellent relations between the two teams can compliment a possible deal as players like Kingsley Coman, Arturo Vidal and Douglas Costa have been exchanged in the past.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments