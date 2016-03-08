Juventus, Jorge Mendes: 'Ronaldo is the best player in the history of football'
16 October at 11:30Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes highly praised Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com yesterday.
"The numbers do not lie and illuminate the overwhelming way in which Cristiano Ronaldo breaks records, which elevate him to the category of the best player in the history of football and with a big difference compared to the second, for all that he has achieved in the service of the different clubs that he represented, either in England or Spain or now in Italy, but also with the Portuguese national team. And the fact is that with Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal has already played three finals, winning two. If all this shows that Ronaldo is a stratospheric player, to understand how he got there you have to think about the fact that for him there are no limits to ambition, work, self-denial, the ability to suffer and commitment, in a reality incomparably more competitive and demanding than in the past.”
The 34-year-old reached 700 career goals after scoring in Portugal’s 2-1 defeat to Ukraine in their Euro 2020 qualifying match last week. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who joined the Bianconeri last summer for a deal worth €112 million, has won league titles in three different countries.
He was also awarded the Serie A Most Valuable Player of the Year award for his performances with Juventus last season, although he chose not to wear the special patch on his shirt so he isn’t distinguished from his teammates.
Apollo Heyes
