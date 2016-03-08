Juventus-K Team friendly petition: Police launch raid for investigation
08 August at 15:35South Korean police has reportedly launched a raid to investigate more into the petition that was launched about the pre-season friendly involving Juventus and K-Team last month.
The contractual agreement for the friendly saw it being mentioned in the deal that Cristiano Ronaldo should play in the game when he didn't take to the pitch in the game.
AS claim that the Seoul police carried out a raid and a search in the agency headquarters this morning- TheFasta, who organized the friendly in order to determine whether or not there was a contractual obligation on the part of Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo to take the field during the race.
The survey stems from a petition signed by many of the 66 thousand spectators attending the event, who paid a price for the single ticket that touched 295 euros, and that explicitly asked that Ronaldo's absence be shed light on.
Even the K League, reports the Yonhap agency , presented to Juventus a "written request for an apology or, at least an explanation" for the decision taken with the Portuguese.
