Juventus, Kean's father warned him about Balotelli comparisons; discusses future

30 June at 18:15
The father of Juventus forward Moise Kean has given an interview to JuveNews.eu about his son, specifically discussing his future, amid Inter Milan links, as well as the comparisons between Kean and Mario Balotelli.

"​Future? Maybe next week I can tell you something more. He is happy with where he is and playing for Juventus and if the company decides to keep him, he stays. Otherwise, if they think of sending him away and he wants to go to Inter we'll see what happens, if they call him he'd think about it.  My child was a fan of Inter as a child. He did football school in Asti and from there sent him to Torino Calcio and finally arrived at Juve. I always wait at home for the moment that my son knocks on the door and tells me: "Daddy, here is the Ballon d'Or.

"​He must grow a lot more mentally. If you are strong and do not have a head it is all wrong. It all starts from the head. At first I told my son not to be like Balotelli, but he must imitate Ronaldo or Messi, not Balotelli."

