Juventus, Kean’s new contract becomes top priority for Paratici

As reported by Tuttosport in the coming days, Juventus will meet Mino Raiola to put down the contract renewal of Moise Kean. This is the most pressing concern currently for Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, who wants the young striker to sign a new 5 year contract until June 2024.

Kean has burst onto the scene recently with 6 goals in 8 Serie A games, and with his current deal due to exprie at the end of the next season, Juventus know that a new deal needs to be signed quickly to avoid losing him for a reduced fee. However with Kean represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, negotiations are never guarenteed to go smoothly, but Juventus are fairly confident that they can encourage the prolific striker that his future lies with the Bianconeri.

Juventus will be keen to end the week with some positive news, following their Champions League surprise elimination at the hands of Ajax on Tuesday night.

