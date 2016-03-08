Juventus, Kean to Inter could spark maxi operation: meeting Marotta-Raiola

In today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport, we learn more about the possible transfers that could take place between Inter and Juventus, with the Nerazzurri looking at youngster Moise Kean to begin with.

In fact, their CEO and sporting director, Marotta and Ausilio, have already talked with Mino Raiola about the possible transfer during a recent meeting in Milan. However, the negotiations could lead to other tracks, opening up more possibilities for both sides, as pointed out by the newspaper.

Kean's current deal expires in 2020, and thus Inter will try to land the striker for free, which Juventus hardly will let happen. Therefore, the hypothesis of a maxi operation has emerged, which could include the likes of Icardi and Skriniar.

If Juve's sporting director, Paratici, comes knocking on Inter's door for the duo, Kean will be asked in return (plus money) by the Nerazzurri. With that said, the Bianconeri could decide to let their starlet go in a deal that also could involve Dybala, who is liked by Inter.