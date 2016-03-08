Juventus-Kean, what is missing for the renewal?
19 March at 22:40Moise Kean has just turned 19, and yet he has already had a series if long an complicated negotiations with Juventus. It took about two years of negotiations back and forth to conclude the first professional contract, between the Juventus management and Mino Raiola, who had to take a delicate family situation into account.
Now, however, everything has changed. Kean is one of the most promising talents in the football world and Juventus know this, thus looking to renew the striker's contract. The current deal expires in the summer of 2020, which is why the Bianconeri are looking to finalize the matter soon.
With that said, there won't be any economic issues, as in this sense the agreement is already very close to completion. However, both Kean and Raiola would like more clarity and guarantees about the future, from a technical point of view.
