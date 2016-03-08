Juventus keep up pursuit of Atletico Madrid star
05 August at 19:15After swapping young centre-back Mattia Caldara for a return for Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus are still on the hunt for another centre-back.
Caldara and Higuain left Turin for AC Milan, whilst Bonucci came the other way in a straight swap with Caldara. However, one name still in the crosshairs of the Old Lady is experience Atletico Madrid and Uruguay defender, Diego Godin.
Godin impressed many with his performances at the World Cup, whilst being a consistent rock in the defence of Atletico Madrid in seasons gone by – helping them lift the Europa League against Marseille on a rainy night in Lyon in May.
Godin’s contract with Atletico expires next summer and he has a €20 million release clause currently. However, Atletico are threatening to sit down and negotiate a new contract with the defender, should a bid come in from Juventus.
Atletico may be willing to part with Godin if they sign a centre-back themselves – but Juventus will likely not wait to see what happens and look to get business complete as soon as possible.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments