Juventus keeper says 'yes' to Benfica move
15 July at 12:30Mattia Perin's time at Juventus is coming to an end. After joining the club from Genoa to serve as the club's back-up goalkeeper, an unconvincing season from the Italian keeper has led him to already leave the club.
Juventus are bringing back experienced goalkeeper and club icon Gianluigi Buffon, after a spell in France for a year with Ligue 1 giants PSG. Therefore, there is little room for Perin.
Portuguese side Benfiica had emerged, in recent days, as the favourites to sign the goalkeeper and it appears as though a deal may be reached on a loan-to-buy basis, with a total fee of close to Juventus' 15 million euro asking price.
