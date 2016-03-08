Juventus keeper says 'yes' to Benfica move

15 July at 12:30
Mattia Perin's time at Juventus is coming to an end. After joining the club from Genoa to serve as the club's back-up goalkeeper, an unconvincing season from the Italian keeper has led him to already leave the club.

Juventus are bringing back experienced goalkeeper and club icon Gianluigi Buffon, after a spell in France for a year with Ligue 1 giants PSG. Therefore, there is little room for Perin.

Portuguese side Benfiica had emerged, in recent days, as the favourites to sign the goalkeeper and it appears as though a deal may be reached on a loan-to-buy basis, with a total fee of close to Juventus' 15 million euro asking price.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Genoa
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.