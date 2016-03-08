Juventus keeping an eye on Tottenham superstar

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly keeping a close eye on Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.The Dane has become one of the Premier League's best players so far over the last four seasons and has become one of the best attacking midfielders in the world as well.The Daily Mirror state that Spurs are yet to find an agreement with Eriksen over a new contract and that has alerted Juventus, who are already keeping an eye on the former Ajax star.