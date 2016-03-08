Juventus-Lazio: Confirmed line-ups and live updates
25 August at 17:10Lazio travel to Turin to take on Serie A champions Juventus in Cristiano Ronaldo’s home debut. Lazio have a point to prove after losing their first match of the season 2-1 to Napoli; Juventus, on the other hand, lucky to prevail 3-2 in Verona over Chievo.
Last season, Lazio won two of three fixtures, including a 2-1 win at the Allianz Stadium which brought to an end 47 games without defeat for Juventus at home. Lazio also triumphed in the 2017 Supercoppa Italiana, winning 3-2 thanks to an injury time winner from young midfielder Alessandro Murgia.
Confirmed Line-ups:
Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Joao Cancelo; Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira; Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic, Federico Bernardeschi
Lazio (3-5-1-1): Thomas Strakosha; Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Wallace; Senad Lulic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Marco Parolo, Adam Marusic; Luis Alberto; Ciro Immobile
