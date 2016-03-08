Juventus take on Lazio at the Allianz Stadium today with the Old Lady that seek her second successive win in Serie A after the late 3-2 away win at Chievo last week.Lazio lost their Serie A debut at hands of Napoli and Simone Inzaghi wants to repeat the echievement of last season when his side travelled to Turin to beat the Bianconeri 2-1.

Goalkeepers: Guerrieri, Proto, Strakosha;

Defenders: Acerbi, Basta, Bastos, Caceres, Durmisi, Marusic, Radu, Wallace;

Midfielders: Badelj, Cataldi, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Murgia, Parolo;

Strikers: Caicedo, Correa, Immobile, Rossi.



JUVENTUS SQUAD:

1 Szczesny

3 Chiellini

4 Benatia

5 Pjanic

6 Khedira

7 Ronaldo

10 Dybala

11 Douglas Costa

12 Alex Sandro

14 Matuidi

15 Barzagli

16 Cuadrado

17 Mandzukic

19 Bonucci

20 Cancelo

21 Pinsoglio

22 Perin

23 Emre Can

24 Rugani

30 Bentancur

33 Bernardeschi



FACTS:

Juventus have won 20 of their previous 27 games against Lazio in Serie A (D6 L1).



Lazio won the last Serie A match against Juventus in Turin, ending a streak of 13 away league games without a win against Bianconeri (D3 L10).



No other side lost fewer home games (two) than Juventus in last season’s Serie A. However, the first of those defeats came against Lazio.



The last time that Lazio lost both of their first two games in a Serie A campaign was back in 2006-07; they lost 1-2 against Napoli on MD1 this season.



In six of the last seven Serie A campaigns, Juventus have won both their first two league games, the only exception coming in 2015-16 when Bianconeri began Serie A with two defeats.



PREDICTED LINE-UPS



Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Alex Sandro; Mandzukic, Ronaldo.



LAZIO (3-5-1-1): Strakosha; Radu, Acerbi, Wallace; Marusic, Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile