Juventus-Lazio: latest team news and predicted line-ups
Lazio lost their Serie A debut at hands of Napoli and Simone Inzaghi wants to repeat the echievement of last season when his side travelled to Turin to beat the Bianconeri 2-1.
LAZIO SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Guerrieri, Proto, Strakosha;
Defenders: Acerbi, Basta, Bastos, Caceres, Durmisi, Marusic, Radu, Wallace;
Midfielders: Badelj, Cataldi, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Murgia, Parolo;
Strikers: Caicedo, Correa, Immobile, Rossi.
JUVENTUS SQUAD:
1 Szczesny
3 Chiellini
4 Benatia
5 Pjanic
6 Khedira
7 Ronaldo
10 Dybala
11 Douglas Costa
12 Alex Sandro
14 Matuidi
15 Barzagli
16 Cuadrado
17 Mandzukic
19 Bonucci
20 Cancelo
21 Pinsoglio
22 Perin
23 Emre Can
24 Rugani
30 Bentancur
33 Bernardeschi
FACTS:
Lazio won the last Serie A match against Juventus in Turin, ending a streak of 13 away league games without a win against Bianconeri (D3 L10).
No other side lost fewer home games (two) than Juventus in last season’s Serie A. However, the first of those defeats came against Lazio.
The last time that Lazio lost both of their first two games in a Serie A campaign was back in 2006-07; they lost 1-2 against Napoli on MD1 this season.
In six of the last seven Serie A campaigns, Juventus have won both their first two league games, the only exception coming in 2015-16 when Bianconeri began Serie A with two defeats.
PREDICTED LINE-UPS
Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Cuadrado, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Alex Sandro; Mandzukic, Ronaldo.
LAZIO (3-5-1-1): Strakosha; Radu, Acerbi, Wallace; Marusic, Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Luis Alberto; Immobile
Go to comments