Juventus-Lazio Player Ratings: Luis Alberto and Lulic shine, Higuain a ghost

Lazio defeated Juventus 3-1 in the Italian Supercup in Saudi Arabia early today and were crowned the winners of the competition, with Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic and Danilo Cataldi getting on the scoresheet, while only Paulo Dybala was capable of responding to the energic Lazio side.



Luis Alberto gave the Roma-based side the lead early in the first half, being at the end of a great team goal. The Biancocelesti dominated most of the half and Sarri's men were in a lot of difficulties.



Those difficulties, however, ended with Paulo Dybala's shock equalizer at the end of the half. The Argentinian tapped in the ball after Strakosha saved Cristiano Ronaldo's preceding shot.



In the second half, it was a balanced encounter until Senad Lulic gave Lazio back the lead with a fantastic finish. The final nail in the coffin came with the last kick off the game, as Danilo Cataldi converted a free kick on the edge of the penalty box in an incredibly elegant manner.



